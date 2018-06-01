Man Found Dead in SW Idaho Due to Apparent Electrocution

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a 44-year-old man working on irrigation equipment died after apparently coming in contact with exposed electric wires. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the man's body was discovered at about 8 p.m. Tuesday leaning against a fence in a pasture in Eagle. Officials say the man was last seen going out at about 4:30 p.m. to check on equipment. Officials say foul play isn't suspected in the death. The man's name hasn't been released.