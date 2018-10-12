Man Found in Yellowstone National Park River Identified

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A man whose body was found in a river in Yellowstone National Park has been identified.

Park officials said Friday they found the body of 29-year-old Dane M. Offutt, of Big Sky, Montana, downstream from a vehicle found in the Gallatin River.

The Gallatin County sheriff's office says Yellowstone rangers began searching Saturday after finding the unoccupied vehicle in the river off U.S. Highway 191. They weren't able to locate the driver.

After learning he wasn't home and had missed work, the search continued.

Offutt's body was spotted Wednesday after a search involving dogs and a drone.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the cause of death was under investigation.