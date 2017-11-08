Man Gets Death Sentence For Killing Idaho Police Sergeant

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A convicted killer of an Idaho police sergeant was sentenced to death. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports District Judge Lansing Haynes imposed the death penalty Monday to Jonathan D. Renfro who was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing Coeur d'Alene police Sgt. Greg Moore two years ago. Haynes also meted out an additional sentence of life in prison without parole plus 19 years behind bars for convictions of robbery, eluding, taking a police officer's firearm, concealing evidence, and grand theft. Haynes gave Renfro credit for the 915 days he has been incarcerated since his May 5, 2015, arrest. The defense team has more than a month to start the appeal process, and deputy public defender Linda Payne says her office has already begun the paperwork.