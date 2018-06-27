Man Impaled in Jerome County, Flown to Pocatello

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) Emergency crews responded to an early morning accident in Jerome County after a man was impaled by a piece of equipment. According to Jerome County Sheriff Captain Gary Taylor, the man, who's name and age is not known at this time, was impaled by a fork from a loader at Southern Idaho Commodities, just off Highway 93 near the KOA Campground at around 7:46 a.m. Captain Taylor says several people were working with the man when a fork on loader fell off and went through him. Workers and emergency crews were able to cut parts of the fork off so he could be transported by air ambulance to a Pocatello hospital. The man was breathing and conscious during the whole ordeal. Captain Taylor says the work crew may have been using the loader to install fence posts at the time of the incident. More information to come.