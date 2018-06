JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) A motorcyclist was injured in a crash late Wednesday night south of Jerome. According to the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened at 11 p.m. on 550 Golf Course Road where a man was thrown from his bike into the barrow pit. Idaho State Police also responded to the accident to assist and say the man had a broken leg, he was taken to the hospital. There may have been another vehicle involved.