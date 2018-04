BOISE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police say a Horseshoe Bend man died while riding his motorcycle in Boise County during the weekend. According to ISP, Dean Rogers, age 47, died when his motorcycle went off the road and hit a power pole Sunday at just before 3 a.m. Rogers was traveling on State Highway 55 when the crash happened. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene of the crash. ISP says the crash is under investigation.