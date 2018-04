BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Investigators say a Boise man was not wearing a seat belt when his car hit a traffic sign late Monday night on Interstate 84. Ryan Devisser, age 34, died from his injuries when his 2011 Chevrolet pickup went off the interstate and hit the sign near the Cloverdale overpass at around 10:22 p.m., according to Idaho State Police. The crash shut down two westbound lanes on the interstate for 3.5 hours.