Man Sentenced for Leaving Baby in Hot Car

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man was sentenced for involuntary manslaughter after he left his then-girlfriend's infant in a hot car while car shopping at a dealership. Haven Hackworth, of Marsing, was sentenced Monday to nine months in county jail and three years probation. Hackworth pleaded guilty in November to felony involuntary manslaughter. Canyon County Prosecutor Erica Kallin says Hackworth left Elisa Johnson's child, Kyrae, in the car for more than four hours on May 20, 2017, while shopping for a new vehicle at Dennis Dillon in Caldwell. A probable cause affidavit says Hackworth, after dropping Johnson off at work, went to the car dealership, where he left Kyrae covered by a blanket in the car. The temperature was around 75 degrees. Kyrae's core temperature was found to be 106 degrees. The Canyon County Coroner's Office says she died of hyperthermia.