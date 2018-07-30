Man Shot South of Jerome Saturday Night

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) Jerome County authorities say they have arrested a Washington man after he allegedly shot another man Saturday evening near the Snake River Canyon. According to the Jerome County Sheriff's Office 69-year-old Kenneth Koellermeier, is facing charges of aggravated battery for allegedly shooting 49-year-old Jake Roberts. Deputies responded to a call a little after 8 p.m. on Saturday near 615 Yingst Road to reports of a man being shot. When deputies arrived they found Roberts begin helped by two citizens after he had been shot, he was first taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley and later flown to a Boise hospital were he was listed in critical, but stable condition. The sheriff's office says it was an isolated incident and the general public was not in danger.