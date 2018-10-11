JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities say a 54-year-old man has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist injured in June in Jerome County.

After an investigation of the crash, a warrant had been issued for the arrest of Bennett Quellhorst for aggravated driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an injury accident, according to the Jerome County Sheriff's Office. Quellhorst was taken into custody without incident after turning himself over to deputies, according to a news release issued on Thursday.

The crash happened June 27 in the area of 550 Golf Course Road, where, after responding to reports of the crash, deputies found Juan Chavez, 27, lying off the roadway with severe injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center and then flown by air ambulance St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, where he was listed in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said it appreciates members of the public who stopped to helped Chavez and for those who provided information that assisted with the case.

Chavez, who later lost one of his legs due to injuries sustained in the crash, has since been released from the hospital.