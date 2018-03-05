Man Who Beheaded Body Sentenced to Life Without Parole

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A man who fatally bludgeoned an Elko-area woman, buried her body and then dug it up and decapitated her has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. The Elko Daily Free Press reports that 48-year-old Jose de Jesus Segundo-Huizar of Jerome, Idaho was sentenced Friday for the 2016 killing and decapitation of Carmen Magallanes-Sanchez following an argument. He previously pleaded no contest to first-degree murder. Segundo-Huizar told police he dug up the victim's body, cut off her head and buried it elsewhere because he "had thoughts" of her sitting up in the grave and screaming for help.