Man with DUI Record Arrested in Blaine County

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Falls man is facing felony DUI charges after deputies pulled him over this weekend in Blaine County.

Paulino Mendieta Severo, age 44, was placed in handcuffs and charged with felony driving under the influence and misdemeanor open container of liquor, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

Severo was stopped on Highway 75 a little before 10 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office says Severo has been arrested before on previous DUIs.