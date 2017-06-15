Map Shows Where All Current Wildfires Are In Idaho

I've lived in quite a few different states and nowhere has had so many wildfires as we get here in Idaho each year.

Not only are farmers out burning their fields in preparation of planting but Mother Nature is also prepping for burn season in Idaho. Luckily, there aren't any current wildfires in Idaho according to the map and information from Idaho Fire Info. There are what they call hot spots near Soda Springs that could be small fires or an area that a satellite is picking us as being hotter than normal.

Hmm - seems like there should be one of those red dots on the radio station here in Twin Falls if it is picking up things that are hot.

BONUS VIDEO - Farmers Burning Fields In Twin Falls