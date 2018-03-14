March 2018 Magic Valley Election Results

Here are the latest unofficial results for the March 13, elections on school funding issues:

  • Buhl School District

Supplemental Levy: $350,000 per year for two years

64% yes

35% no

  • Cassia School District

Supplemental Levy: $1.595 million per year for two years

63% yes

36% no

  • Castleford School District

Supplemental Levy: $350,000 per year for two years

85% yes

14% no

  • Kimberly School District

Supplemental Levy: $250,000 per year for two years

74% yes

25% no

  • Twin Falls School District

Plant Facilities Reserve Levy: $4.75 million per year for ten years

70% yes

29% no

  • Jerome School District

School Plant Facilities Reserve Levy: $650,000 for five years then $700,000 for another five years

77% yes

22% no

  • Valley School District

Supplemental Levy: $300,000 per year for two years

76% yes

23% no

  • Shoshone School District

$600,000 Levy

72% yes

28% no

$6 million Bond

Failed at 58% in favor

 

 

