March 2018 Magic Valley Election Results
Here are the latest unofficial results for the March 13, elections on school funding issues:
- Buhl School District
Supplemental Levy: $350,000 per year for two years
64% yes
35% no
- Cassia School District
Supplemental Levy: $1.595 million per year for two years
63% yes
36% no
- Castleford School District
Supplemental Levy: $350,000 per year for two years
85% yes
14% no
- Kimberly School District
Supplemental Levy: $250,000 per year for two years
74% yes
25% no
- Twin Falls School District
Plant Facilities Reserve Levy: $4.75 million per year for ten years
70% yes
29% no
- Jerome School District
School Plant Facilities Reserve Levy: $650,000 for five years then $700,000 for another five years
77% yes
22% no
- Valley School District
Supplemental Levy: $300,000 per year for two years
76% yes
23% no
- Shoshone School District
$600,000 Levy
72% yes
28% no
$6 million Bond
Failed at 58% in favor