Mark Zuckerberg Among Business Moguls At Sun Valley Conference
A New York investment firm is holding its annual networking conference at Sun Valley's most grand gathering spot this week.
This week marks the 35th annual conference hosted by Allen & Company at the Sun Valley Resort in Idaho, according to Wikipedia. High profile business leaders in social media, film, transportation, hospitality, entertainment and other fields--along with political figures and professional athletes--use this time to exchange ideas, hammer out deals and discuss potential mergers and acquisitions.
Past conference attendees have included such influential people as Warren Buffet, Bill and Melinda Gates, Tony Blair, Mark Zuckerberg and Rupert Murdoch, to name a few. Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to attend this year's event as well, according to businessinsider.com.
The conference will run through July 16.