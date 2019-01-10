Marlboro Enters Into Smoke-Free Discussions

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

The largest tobacco producer in the United States has announced they've begun talks on developing a new way of heating their product that would mirror those of electronic devises and result in little to no smoke emission.

Marlboro , which is owned by Phillip Morris Inc. , appears to be considering joining the smoke-free movement by phasing out the traditional cigarette, according to details released by thesun.co.uk . Studies have suggested the electronic method of tobacco delivery has less health risks by separating out a large percentage of harmful chemicals.

Further testing by Phillip Morris will be conducted in the future regarding the matter. The company seems to be headed in the direction of expanding on their smoke-free products they've already marketed, such as the IQOS .

Some data suggests using the electronic delivery method of smoking is 95% less harmful than that of the tobacco cigarette.