If you've never had the chance to see Maroon 5 live, that's okay, because on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 3) the band delivered a live televised performance for the Halftime Show.

They kicked things off with "Harder to Breathe" off their 2002 debut album, Songs About Jane . After a sweet guitar solo from frontman Adam Levine , SpongeBob SquarePants and Squidward showed up on-screen to introduce rapper Travis Scott amid a flurry of flames. He performed his hip-hop hit "Sicko Mode." (Apologies to everyone who was hoping for a "Sweet Victory" cover — it didn't happen.)

OutKast's Big Boi also performed, entering the field in a classic car to perform "The Way You Move" alongside Levine.

Meanwhile, Levine also performed an a capella version of "Girls Like You" — backed by a gospel choir instead of track collaborator Cardi B — before slowing things down for a tender rendition of "She Will Be Loved" surrounded by floating lanterns.

Maroon 5 closed the night with a rousing performance of "Sugar" and "Moves Like Jagger" (during which Levine stripped off his shirt).

Full Maroon 5 Super Bowl 2019 Halftime Show set list:

Harder to Breath

This Love

Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

Like a Light - Travis Scott

Girls Like You

She Will Be Loved

The Way You Move - Big Boi (OutKast)

Sugar

Moves Like Jagger