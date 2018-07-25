Maryland Man Killed in Crash on East Idaho Interstate

MALAD, Idaho (KLIX) State Police say a Maryland man not wearing a seat belt was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in east Idaho.

Idaho State Police say Duane Barnes, age 65, of Glen Arms, died from his injuries when his sedan was rear ended by a pickup truck and was pushed into the vehicle in front of him pulling a trailer. Barnes' passenger, Nancy Barnes, age 67, was taken to a hospital in Pocatello. ISP says the crash happened a little after 10:30 a.m. at the Malad Summit on Interstate 15 when the vehicle pulling the trailer began to slow down. Daniel Barker, age 36, of Pocatello, was driving the pickup that rear ended the sedan, he was not wearing a seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.