Massive Classic Car Auction In Idaho
If you like classic cars and you have money lying around to spend - you are going to need to sit down for this.
The Idaho Statesman reports that Callan Phillips collected and restored all types of classic cars for over 20 years. Now those cars are going up for auction at the end of August online at Dealers Auto Auction Of Idaho.
There are 69 cars ranging from Model T's, Mustangs and other muscle cars, a Bentley and a Rolls Royce. Luckily these cars were parked better than any of those featured in the Idaho Bad Parking galleries.