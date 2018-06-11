Master Gardeners Holding Growing Clinic At Twin Falls Library

A couple of the Magic Valley's top gardening experts will be present this week at the Twin Falls Public Library to answer questions and address concerns area growers might have.

The event is Tuesday, June 12, starting at 6:30 PM. State water, and the effects of Idaho weather on planting this season, will be the main topics the gardeners will be discussing. They will also be available to answer questions from those in attendance, according to the library's event page.