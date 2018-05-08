May Kicks Off Motorcycle Safety Campaign

May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety has teamed with local and state agencies for a safety campaign.

There is a need for it: 25 people were killed in motorcycle crashes in Idaho in 2017, according to the Office of Highway Safety. And just since Friday, according to Idaho State Police, three people lost their lives in motorcycle-related crashes in the Gem State.

“Idaho is beautiful this time of year and it makes for a great time to ride,” OHS Grants Officer Cecilia Awusie said in a prepared statement. “As more and more riders are out and about, we need everyone on the roads to be a little more engaged and to watch out for each other.”

Rider safety is something we take very seriously. Please wear your helmets and other protective gear, plan ahead and please don’t ever drink and ride.

ITD offers the following safety tips: