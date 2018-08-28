May The Fair Be With You – 2018 Twin Falls County Fair Event Schedule
This year the theme of the Twin Falls County Fair, August 29-September 3, is 'May The Fair Be With You' and yes, that is definitely a play on the Star Wars theme. Maybe be on the lookout for Jedi, rebels, and Sith Lords. Also be on the lookout for these fun events at the fairgrounds.
WEDNESDAY - McDonald's Kids Day. Free children's admission with coupon from McDonald's. Fair Gates open at 7am and close at 11pm.
12:00 PM
- Willy's Washboard Jamoree
- The Balloon Guy - Jeremy Telford
3:00 PM
- DangerMagik
- Freckle Farms Petting Zoo
4:00 PM
- Fido 500
4:30 PM
- DangerMagik
5:30 PM
- Fido 500
6:00 PM
- Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"
7:00 PM
- OCTANE ADDICTIONS MOTOCROSS - All Seats $15
- Fido 500
8:00 PM
- Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"
THURSDAY - First Federal Bank Day. $3 off admission with First Fed bank card or coupon from First Federal. Fair Gates open at 7am and close at 11pm.
12:00 PM
- Willy's Washboard Jamoree
- The Balloon Guy - Jeremy Telford
3:00 PM
- DangerMagik
- Freckle Farms Petting Zoo
4:00 PM
- Fido 500
4:30 PM
- DangerMagik
5:30 PM
- Fido 500
6:00 PM
- Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"
7:00 PM
- Fido 500
7:30 PM
- MAGIC VALLEY STAMPEDE PRCA RODEO - $15 Reserved Seats $12 General Admission
8:00 PM
- Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"
FRIDAY - Chobani Day. $3 off admission with 2 cans of food for Salvation Army. Fair Gates open at 7am and close at 11pm.
12:00 PM
- Willy's Washboard Jamoree
- The Balloon Guy - Jeremy Telford
3:00 PM
- CHICKS N' CHAPS 3-7pm - Event Details Online
- DangerMagik
- Freckle Farms Petting Zoo
4:00 PM
- Fido 500
4:30 PM
- DangerMagik
5:30 PM
- Fido 500
6:00 PM
- Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"
7:00 PM
- Fido 500
7:30 PM
- MAGIC VALLEY STAMPEDE PRCA RODEO - $15 Reserved Seats $12 General Admission
8:00 PM
- Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"
SATURDAY - PRCA RODEO. Fair Gates open at 7am and close at Midnight.
12:00 PM
- Willy's Washboard Jamoree
- Freckle Farms Petting Zoo
- The Balloon Guy - Jeremy Telford
2:00 PM
- Willy's Washboard Jamoree Stage Show
3:00 PM
- DangerMagik
4:00 PM
- Fido 500
4:30 PM
- DangerMagik
5:30 PM
- Fido 500
6:00 PM
- Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"
7:00 PM
- Fido 500
7:30 PM
- MAGIC VALLEY STAMPEDE PRCA RODEO - $18 Reserved Seats $15 General Admission
8:00 PM
- Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"
SUNDAY - An Evening With Old Dominion. Fair Gates open at 7am and close at Midnight.
9:00 AM
- Willy's Washboard Jamoree
- Cowboy Church
12:00 PM
- Freckle Farms Petting Zoo
2:00 PM
- Willy's Washboard Jamoree Stage Show
3:00 PM
- DangerMagik
4:00 PM
- Fido 500
4:30 PM
- DangerMagik
5:30 PM
- Fido 500
6:00 PM
- Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"
7:00 PM
- Fido 500
8:00 PM
- OLD DOMINION CONCERT - $30 Reserved Seats $27 General Admission
- Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"
MONDAY - KMVT/FOX 14 Project Filter Pal Day. Unlimited ride pass for $15 purchase on site only. Fair Gates open at 7am and close at 9pm.
12:00 PM
- Willy's Washboard Jamoree
- Freckle Farms Petting Zoo
- The Balloon Guy - Jeremy Telford
2:00 PM
- Willy's Washboard Jamoree Stage Show
3:00 PM
- DangerMagik
4:00 PM
- Fido 500
4:30 PM
- DangerMagik
5:30 PM
- Fido 500
6:00 PM
- Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"
7:00 PM
- Fido 500
8:00 PM
- Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"
Tickets for the fair this year can be purchased online.