MCCALL, Idaho (KLIX) A McCall woman died after crashing into a building late Sunday night. Cherie Crandall, age 61, was driving a small pickup truck on State Highway 55 at a little before 11 p.m. when, according to Idaho State Police, she drifted across the road, went up onto the side walk, and hit The McCall Store. Police say the woman was taken to a local hospital and died from her injuries. The crash is under investigation.