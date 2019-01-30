Measles Outbreak Could Spread To Idaho And More

Do you suppose there are vaccination programs for kids in Third World nations?

The writer is angry because some parents opt out of getting shots for their children

The question popped into my head as I was reading about the measles outbreak in neighboring Washington State. One liberal newspaper in Seattle is already editorializing for forced vaccinations. The writer is angry because some parents opt out of getting shots for their children, although. Are these parents from a local religious group in Clark County? The county is along the state’s southwestern coast. I haven’t read any details about a large group in the county opting out because they’re following the teachings of any specific church.

So here’s another question. Are these the children of migrants? Or more specifically, illegal aliens? There are some noble efforts to vaccinate kids in many poorer countries but it clearly isn’t universal.

Imagine what the open borders policy of one major American political party could do for a future pandemic? My guess is your local newspaper editor will shy away from any such stories.

The outbreak is now said to have spread as far away as Hawaii. Idaho is closer.