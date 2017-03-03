Media Assists in Destroying Traditional Values (Opinion)
Christian faith is on trial. Blame the LGBT crowd.
media is assisting in putting Christianity in the dock
Tolerance for their lifestyles isn’t enough. I truly believe they want you to participate. Not all, but there are radicals in every American subset. This morning, we spent the last hour of Top Story in a debate about the role of news media in the country and in the second video offered media is assisting in putting Christianity in the dock.
Some leading Christian thinkers are still hopeful President Trump will bring a relief column, but for a Christian family in Oregon it may not happen before their lives are completely destroyed by the militant left.