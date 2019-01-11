Media Says Talk Show Hosts Oppressing Trump

Talk radio listeners are lemmings. It’s the view of media, entertainment and government elites. How do you better explain the reaction to Trump voters?

the narrative now concludes it’s you that has Trump by the short hairs

The view for the longest time was Trump was some shaman hypnotizing millions or appealing to your Cro-Magnon beliefs (racism, xenophobia, jingoism).

Apparently the narrative now concludes it’s you that has Trump by the short hairs. Check out this column by Eugene “Marvin the Martian” Robinson at Pravda-on-the-Potomac (the Washington Post).

Trump is afraid of Rush Limbaugh, Laura Ingraham and America’s conservative pundits. According, anyway, to Marvin. Now we’re back to the bitter clingers in flyover country being led by more right-wing witchcraft! Trump must appease Limbaugh or Limbaugh will turn loose the goons.

It never occurs to the elites the nation’s radio talk hosts serve a public which has had long simmering petitions that aren’t being answered by an unresponsive government. The message from the elites: Your concerns are racist and bigoted. You need to adopt their beliefs. When you do you can then be the lemmings they’ve always desired.