Medicaid Expansion Measure Hits Signature Threshold in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — County officials say a Medicaid expansion proposal has passed the signature threshold needed to get on the November ballot. Ada County Chief Deputy Clerk Phil McGrane says county clerks across the state have verified roughly 58,000 signatures as of Thursday. The effort needed at least 56,192 signatures to qualify. However, those signatures must also come from 6 percent of the registered voters in at least 18 of Idaho's 35 legislative districts. McGrane says it'll be up to the state to determine if the signatures meet the legislative district requirements. If it passes in November, Idaho would join 32 other states and the District of Columbia in expanding Medicaid under former President Barack Obama's health care law. The Medicaid expansion plan would cover up to 62,000 low-income Idahoans.