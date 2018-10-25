Megyn Kelly Booted by NBC & Today Show

She took a pay cut to join the Today Show. While Megyn Kelly won’t starve, her move from Fox News to NBC cost her several million dollars.

She appeared a square peg in the round hole

Her contract was still large enough several of her new colleagues were left seething. They resented the newcomer. She appeared a square peg in the round hole of “lifestyles” news.

Now she has been given the boot for a lack of political correctness. During an on-air discussion she maintained she didn’t think it was a big deal to trick or treat in blackface . Despite an apology after criticism piled up it looks as if Kelly has been tossed overboard. The network, looking at return on investment, never realized any ratings success with the blond ingénue.