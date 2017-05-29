Memorial Day, Buhl, Idaho

My maternal grandmother called it Decoration Day until her death 20 years ago. Memorial Day didn’t become enshrined by the federal government until 1971.

It’s the most solemn of American holidays. We recognize those who died at war but in an expansive way we recognize those who served and have since died. At the cemetery in Buhl there are many heroic Americans now at eternal rest. A fellow gestured this morning and explained a friend was buried nearby. The friend had been awarded 3 Purple Hearts while serving.

These scenes are repeated across the country. While the turnout may disappoint it’s very clear there is still a core of our countrymen who come out for the solemnity. And many others have visited graves over the course of the long weekend. This morning I read a short piece at the Daily Caller from a Marine who asked we have a good party on Memorial Day. We shall. With thanks to those who made so much possible that we may choose reverie the remainder of the day.