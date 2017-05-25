Memorial Day: No Greater Love…
Perhaps you missed our Memorial Day preview.
Our war dead are uncommon in the special sense
We were live at the Wilson Theater in Rupert Tuesday. I’ve uploaded all but the opening monologue. You can hear our guests talk about the solemn weekend and the uncommon sacrifice of what often appears to be from ordinary Americans. Our war dead are uncommon in the special sense, having given the last full measure of devotion (with a nod to President Lincoln).
This weekend, please take a moment and contemplate what it means when there are some willing to lay down their lives for others. No greater love…