Memorial Day Starts ‘100 Deadliest Days of Driving’

BOISE, Idaho (News Release) — Idaho is about to enter the annual "100 Deadliest Days of Driving," the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day each year.

In 2016, 85 people died on Idaho's roadways during that time frame. Local and state law enforcement agencies are teaming up to educate Idahoans on the best ways to arrive alive at your destination.

kadmy/ThinkStock

During the 100 Deadliest Days, Idaho State Police will team up with local law enforcement agencies and deploy across the region to aggressively apprehend impaired drivers.

Troopers and officers will be looking for motorists driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and other substances — as well as aggressive drivers — to enhance public safety.

Idaho law enforcement agencies want to remind drivers of the simple things that can save your life and the lives of your loved ones. In coordination with the Idaho Transportation Department, we are working toward zero impaired deaths.

Buckle up — it's the best defense if you're in a crash

Slow down, be patient. Give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going.

Drive sober! Impaired driving is a leading cause of accidents and resulting injuries and deaths on our roadways. Law enforcement will be watching closely this summer for signs of impaired driving.

Just drive. Put down your phone and other distractions such as food.

Give yourself some distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Use the three-second rule.

Promptly report suspected impaired drivers and other hazardous drivers to law enforcement. On your mobile phone, dial *ISP (*477) or just dial 9-1-1.