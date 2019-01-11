Meridian Paramedic Killed In Rollover

A man who spent his life helping, saving, and providing emergency assistance here in the Treasure Valley, unfortunately, is no longer with us after his Toyota 4Runner rolled on I-84 Tuesday afternoon in the Ontario, Oregon area.

The Oregon State Police reported that 42-year-old Kevin Luby's SUV drifted off the road and into the median before overturning and rolling through the eastbound lanes. Luby did not have a seatbelt on and the reason for the accident is currently being investigated. Some are saying texting while driving is a possibility but I'll be honest, I don't even like that being thrown out there until we actually know. This man did a lot for our community. He served and helped those in need since 2005. He lived right here among us in Meridian, Idaho. He was our neighbor, our friend, and a man who gave everything to help out in every possible way on a daily basis.

According to KTVB, Luby also served with the Ada County Paramedics on the Tactical Medical Team and Special Operations Team. Here's what the Ada County Paramedics had to say after learning about his death...

Luby, colleague, friend, husband, father, son, paramedic… you are, and will forever be, so incredibly missed," the agency posted. "Ada County Paramedics will not be the same without your smiling face, witty humor and caring and loving disposition.

Thank you, Mr. Luby, for your service. Thank you for sacrificing and helping our community become a better place. Our thoughts and our prayers are with your family and we truly appreciate what you brought to the Treasure Valley. You will be missed.