Metallica Is Coming Back To Boise

One of the biggest names in heavy metal is returning to Boise for the first time in many years.

Los Angeles' rockers Metallica will perform at the Taco Bell Arena on November 28 as part of their WorldWired Tour. The band's last stop in Boise was in December of 2009. The upcoming North American trek will begin September 22 in Wisconsin, and tickets will go on sale Friday, March 2.

Metallica had an immediate impact on rock fans following their debut album "Kill 'Em All," in 1983. The November 28 concert will be just the fifth time the band has played Boise in the past 21 years.