Micron Technology Hires SanDisk Co-Founder to Lead Company

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Micron Technology says it has hired the co-founder of SanDisk to be the company's new chief executive officer and president.

The Boise, Idaho,-based memory chip maker in a statement Thursday says Sanjay Mehrotra will also be a member of the board of directors when he starts on May 8.

Mehrotra led SanDisk as a startup in 1988 until it was acquired by Western Digital in 2016. At Micron he replaces Mark Durcan, who worked for the company for 32 years and announced his intentions to retire in February.