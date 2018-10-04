Middle-Aged Idahoans Still Not Getting Breast Cancer Screenings

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

For more than a decade now, Idahoans have nationally ranked either last, or very close to it, as far as men and women over the age of 40 having screenings for breast cancer.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month , and it's also a time where social media reminders and screening information is abundantly available to us. I recently came across a 2011 Idaho Department of Health and Welfare release that showed Idaho as having the lowest rate of women over 40 getting screenings done in the country, according to data provided by the Cancer Data Registry of Idaho .

A 2014 study found that approximately 69% of Idaho women were up to date on screenings, compared to the national average of 76%. Idaho ranked 50th that year as well, and close to 200 people statewide lost their lives to breast cancer.

Cancer.Idaho.gov

From 2012 to 2016, breast cancer in Idaho females resulted in close to 1,000 deaths. Over 60 women in Twin Falls County died during that time period.

Cancer Data Registry of Idaho

Men are also at risk for breast cancer. Although rare, one in every 1,000 men are diagnosed, according to data by NBCF . For more information on getting screened for breast cancer in Twin Falls County, click here .