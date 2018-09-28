Mike Crapo Distinguishes Himself at Kavanaugh Hearing

Idaho’s two U.S. Senators score among the top 5 among conservatives in Washington and, yet. Many of my daily callers claim Mike Crapo and Jim Risch aren’t doing enough for the movement.

This morning a fellow went off rambling about Crapo being a non-entity at the Kavanaugh hearings. The Senator is on the Judiciary Committee. When I explained I’d aired some of Crapo’s biting comments in the previous hour the caller then offered he doesn’t rise as early as the show host.

I recognize the variety of work schedules we’ve got but there is a show going on starting every weekday at 6:00 A.M. Very early we praised Crapo for pointing out Kavanaugh met with Dianne Feinstein in August and she never mentioned the Christine Ford letter. Crapo made it clear his liberal counterpart was already plotting against the nominee for the Supreme Court. Just because you’re sleeping late doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Credit for Mike Crapo.