Mike Simpson Endorses Little for Idaho Governor

During the 1970s the Detroit Red Wings were awful. Finally, the team made the playoffs and faced perhaps the greatest team ever assembled, the Montreal Canadians. During a game in Detroit Montreal got hit with two early penalties.

While shorthanded, the Canadians scored twice. When whistled for a third infraction a Detroit fan’s voice echoed throughout the Detroit Olympia. “Decline it!” he yelled.

U.S. Representative Mike Simpson is endorsing fellow Republican Brad Little for Governor. Should Little decline? He’s best described as a standard conservative. Simpson has in the past received low scores from the American Conservative Union.

Members of my audience tell me there’s no love lost between Simpson and his House Republican colleague from Idaho, Raul Labrador. The latter also seeks to be our next Governor.