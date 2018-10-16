Military Families Can Sign Up to Receive Free Holiday Meals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Military families can register to receive a free holiday meal.

Operation Homefront will distribute 30 holiday meals to military families through its annual Holiday Meals for Military program. The distribution event will take place at the National Guard Armory on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The organization said only those who register online at the Twin Falls link by Nov. 4 will be able to pick up a bag of non-perishable groceries and gift card that can be redeemed for food to make a complete holiday meal.

The Holiday Meals for Military program began in 2009, providing 500 meal kits to military families. It has grown over the years, however, and this holiday season will provide nearly 4,000 meals across the country.