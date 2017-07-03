Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) State lottery officials say someone in Idaho has a million dollar ticket in their pocket after Saturday night's draw. The Idaho Lottery says a $1,000,000 Powerball Ticket sold matching five winning numbers: 19, 42, 45, 48, 53, and the Powerball was 16. The Powerball on Saturday was at $109.4 million that is now estimated to be at $121 million for Wednesday. Idaho Lottery Officials are encouraging players to sign the back of their tickets before turning them in.

"We are encouraging everyone who played Powerball for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "Too often we see players not match the Powerball and think they do not have a winning ticket. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and is worth $1 million."