Minidoka Internment Camp Projects Awarded Federal Grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A southern Idaho monument that once housed Japanese Americans during World War II has been awarded grant money for several special projects. The National Park Service announced last week a total of $1.5 million has been awarded to various camps and organizations across the nation, including projects tied to the Minidoka National Monument in Jerome. Friends of Minidoka has been awarded $247,716 for "The Lessons of Minidoka: Broadcast Documentary and Education Project", $37,822 to Smith College for "Graphic Language: The Art of Munio Makuuchi," $67,155 to the Oregon Nikkei Endowment for "Preserving and Sharing the Minidoka Collection of Oregon Nikkei Endowment." The Japanese American Confinement Sites grants aim to tell the story of U.S. citizens of Japanese decent who were relocated to camps and imprisoned during WWII.