Minidoka Memorial Hospital Offering Free Mammograms

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month - but even in January it is just as important to get screened. During October we all see a lot of links and stories on how to get an exam, where to get one, and even what locations offer them for free. Then November happens and all that info seems to disappear for a year.

Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert, would like to remind everyone that they get a grant each year to offer free mammograms to uninsured women aged 35-49. According to an article from KMVT , the new grant period begins in March.

The number of mammograms they give influences their future grants, therefore you should not feel ashamed or afraid to get your exam. You'll actually be helping yourself and help to ensure future free exams.