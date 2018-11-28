Minor Flown to Hospital after Two-vehicle Crash Near Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX) A two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening sent one young person to the hospital by air ambulance and blocked the road for more than two hours. According to Idaho State Police, two minors in a Nissan Sentra were headed north on 3400 E at around 5:40 p.m. and stopped at the intersection of US Highway 30, however the driver failed to yield to an oncoming Ford F-350; the pickup hit the side of Nissan. The driver of the pickup, 20-year-old Travis Lind, of Declo, and his two passengers were not reportedly taken to the hospital. The driver of the Nissan was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, the passenger wasn't transported. ISP says the road was blocked for about two and a half hours.