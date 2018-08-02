Miracle Treat Day At Southern Idaho Dairy Queen Locations

I love it when I can justify eating really god food and treats because it is helping out a good cause. This is one of those times. The Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen is today and for each Blizzard they sell they will donate at least $1 to the Children's Miracle Network.

We have 2 DQ locations in Twin Falls and I called them both to see if they are participating - Blue Lakes says they are and the Addison location isn't but they are accepting donations. The Dairy Queen in Jerome is also participating in the Miracle Treat Day event by donating $1 for each Blizzard sold.

Get details at the Miracle Treat Day site .