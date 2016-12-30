Missing Snowboarder Found Dead Near Grand Targhee Resort

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports 34-year-old Lee Kidd was found dead Thursday under about 2 feet of snow at the bottom of a 500-foot cliff. Rescuers believe he had been buried since Dec. 23, when he did not show up for work at the resort. Natalie Kidd told the newspaper her older brother was working his first season at Grand Targhee and had recently moved to Driggs, Idaho from Bozeman, Montana.