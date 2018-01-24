Missing Woman Found Dead Near Washington-Idaho Border

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A woman reported missing in late December has been found dead in a drainage area near the Washington-Idaho border.

The Spokesman-Review reports that 58-year-old Donna M. Kemp had been found by hikers on Jan. 14.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says Kemp appeared to have died from exposure and there were "no obvious signs of homicidal violence."

Kemp had been last seen leaving her residence on Dec. 27. Authorities say that when she was reported missing, she didn't take any additional clothing, her cell phone, or money and did not contact her family members.