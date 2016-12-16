Moderate Earthquake Has Just Shaken Wells, Nevada
An earthquake big enough that anyone near the epicenter could feel has just hit near Wells, Nevada.
The USGS has listed this quake as a 3.2, which is nothing to sneeze at. According to initial reports, the earthquake was centered to the northeast of Wells in the Snake Mountains, not far from where I-80 heads west towards Elko.
The Earthquake Track website shows the quake hitting near wells just before 2 pm our time.
For more information about this quake and others in that area, check out the Nevada Seismological website.