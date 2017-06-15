Moderate Earthquake Has Just Shaken Yellowstone

This has been an active earthquake week at Yellowstone. Remember the small swarm that hit the park earlier this week? Tonight, there's been an even larger quake that has just occurred.

According to reports on the National Weather Service Facebook page out of Riverton, Wyoming, the earthquake was felt in West Yellowstone.

According to the USGS Volcano Hazards website, this is the largest recorded earthquake in Yellowstone since a 4.8 happened back in March of 2014.