Monsanto Brings 3-Thousand High Paying Jobs to Idaho
Three thousand new jobs are planned for Idaho when Monsanto is expected to get down to business at a new phosphorous mine near Soda Springs.
Two thirds of the jobs will be spread across the state. Some are expected to pay in the neighborhood of 100-thousand dollars a year.
The project is nearing conclusion. Bayer has purchased Monsanto but it doesn’t appear it’s going to change any of the job projections.
Trent Clark is Monsanto’s Public and Government Affairs Director. He joined us today on Newsradio 1310 KLIX and outlined the project. Including where you can apply for a job!
You can listen to the entire discussion here and also telephone 208-547-1416 to learn more about the project.