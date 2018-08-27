Montana Man Killed in Rollover

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Montana man was killed early this morning in a single vehicle accident on the Idaho/Montana state line. According to Idaho State Police, 33-year-old Brian Eekhoff, of Manhattan, died when his 2003 Chevrolet pickup went off the shoulder and rolled on State Highway 87 at around 6:41 a.m. in Fremont County. ISP says the man was ejected from the vehicle because he was not wearing a seat belt. Fremont County Sheriff's Office also responded to the call.