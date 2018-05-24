More Bands Joining Vince Neil For Weekend Of Rock In Jackpot

What started out as one music icon performing in Jackpot the weekend of June 8, has now turned into back to back evenings of rock and roll euphoria.

Vince Neil is just a few days away from arriving in Jackpot to perform a FREE concert at Cactus Pete's outdoor amphitheater. The Motley Crew front man will take the stage Saturday, June 9, following an opening performance by Dirty Johnny at 6 PM.

The event, dubbed "Snake City Saturday Night," is co-sponsored by Snake Harley Davidson and 98.3 "The Snake," in Twin Falls, with Cactus Pete's providing the venue. Greg Jannetta from "The Snake," will be doing a live broadcast from 2-5 PM on Saturday, and a free motorcycle will be raffled off after the Vince Neil performance by Snake Harley Davidson.

The evening before Neil's show, Friday June 8, three area bands will perform on the Horseshu Casino lawn from 6-10 PM, as a pre-party event for Saturday's show. The Voltz, Walter Ego and Dirtee Little Richards are the scheduled acts that night.